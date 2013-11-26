FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rothschild parent Paris Orleans posts lower sales, net profit
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Rothschild parent Paris Orleans posts lower sales, net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Paris Orleans, parent of independent investment bank Rothschild, reported lower first-half revenue and net profit, citing a weak merger-and-acquisition market as well as impairment charges related to its investment in Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild.

Paris Orleans on Tuesday said revenue in its fiscal first half ended Sept. 30 fell to 493 million euros ($668.5 million) from 504 million in the year-ago period.

Consolidated net income slipped to 11 million euros from 36 million, but after taking into account the impairment charges and other costs related to non-controlling interests, it incurred a group share of net loss of 13 million against a profit of 33 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.