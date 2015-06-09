U.S. regulator plans to close swaps trading loophole

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The top U.S. derivative markets regulator on Tuesday launched a plan to close a loophole Wall Street banks may have used to duck new trading rules by shifting business abroad.

Under the plan, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission would make U.S. banks’ derivatives operations comply with its rules for uncleared swaps, even if the units are located abroad.

CFTC Chairman Tim Massad said his plan was a good way to deal with a shift of such operations abroad to units that are not guaranteed by their parent companies in a bid to avoid tough new U.S. regulations.

These foreign units could pose a risk to the U.S. economy, even if they are not explicitly guaranteed by the parent company, Massad said.

“I asked our staff to look into these issues, and we looked at the practices of several (banks) in this area. I believe the ... approach I am proposing today is a good way to address this issue,” Massad said in a speech in London of his plan, which still needs to be adopted by other members of the four-strong commission.

Since at least early last year the agency, which regulates swaps and futures, has been studying whether its rules on safety margins for uncleared swaps should apply abroad.

Under Massad’s plan, a bank would need to comply with the U.S. rules if the unit was consolidated into the financial statements of the U.S. parent company, regardless of whether or not there was an explicit guarantee.

The $630 trillion global swaps market, which was largely unregulated before the 2007-09 financial crisis, is dominated by large Wall Street banks such as Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Andrew Hay)