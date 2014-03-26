FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog fines Santander $20 mln for advice failings
March 26, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog fines Santander $20 mln for advice failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has fined Santander UK 12.4 million pounds ($20.5 million) for “serious failings” in the way it offered financial advice two years ago.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday there was a “significant risk” that the British arm of Spanish bank Santander gave unsuitable advice to customers and its approach to investors’ risk appetites was inadequate.

The FCA said Santander UK needs to offer redress to affected customers, although it said any payments are likely to be minimal as stock markets had risen since most investments were taken out. ($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Chris Vellacott)

