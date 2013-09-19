FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-CBI boss Lambert to chair new UK bank standards body
September 19, 2013 / 3:53 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-CBI boss Lambert to chair new UK bank standards body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Richard Lambert, the former director general of the Confederation of British Industry, has been appointed by Britain’s biggest banks to set up a new independent body monitoring standards within the industry.

Lambert will design and chair the organisation, which will be independent of the industry and will not lobby on behalf of banks, the chairmen of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds , Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“The new professional body will be independent of the banks, and will cover all sectors of the industry. I hope it will be supported by all banks and building societies doing business in the UK,” Lambert said.

