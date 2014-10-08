FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re buys stake in east African insurance group
October 8, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss Re buys stake in east African insurance group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Swiss Re expanded its pool of investments in Africa with a minority stake in Kenya-based insurance group Apollo Investments Limited, a spokeswoman for the reinsurer said on Wednesday.

Swiss Re already has stakes in insurance companies in Tunisia and Morocco, and industry observers see Africa, with its low insurance penetration, as a potential growth market for the future.

“This is a financial investment into an area, sub Saharan Africa, which is a focus area for us in our high growth markets strategy and where we expect to generate attractive and financial risk adjusted returns,” a spokeswoman for Swiss Re said.

Swiss Re did not disclose the price of the deal, but said it would take a 26.9 percent minority stake in Apollo, which also has operations in Uganda and Tanzania.

The reinsurer will have the right to a seat on the company’s board but it will not be involved in daily management or operations.

Private equity firm LeapFrog Investments, who sold the stake to Swiss Re, was the first to announce the deal on Wednesday.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Susan Thomas

