Taiwan Business Bank wins U.S. approval for New York branch
December 31, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

Taiwan Business Bank wins U.S. approval for New York branch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan Business Bank has won approval from the U.S. Federal Reserve to establish a state-licensed branch in New York, the Fed said on Thursday.

TBB, which has consolidated assets of approximately $45 billion, is a subsidiary of Bank of Taiwan, the largest bank in Taiwan that is wholly owned by the East Asian island’s ministry of finance.

It operates a state-licensed branch in Los Angeles and also has branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Brisbane, the Fed said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

