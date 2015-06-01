Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 1, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, June 2 - Thursday, June 4

5 p.m. - The California Bankers Association makes its annual trip to Washington, D.C., to discuss key banking issues with elected officials and regulators. The trip will include Capitol Hill visits and briefings by officials from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Department of the Treasury. Location is the Hay-Adams Hotel. For more information, see www.calbankers.com/

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FOQYue