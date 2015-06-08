FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 8, 2015
June 8, 2015

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 8, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Sunday June 7 - Friday June 12

4 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Friday - The Independent Community Bankers of America presents a week-long compliance institute covering regulators’ latest guidance for the banking industry. Topics include residential consumer lending, advertising and marketing requirements, and compliance requirements from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Location is the Embassy Suites in Kansas City, Missouri.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KPSsWm

