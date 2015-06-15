FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 15, 2015
June 15, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 15, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Sunday June 14 - Wednesday June 17

9 a.m. Sunday - 12:15 p.m. Wednesday - The American Bankers Association presents a regulatory compliance conference featuring talks by compliance risk experts, regulatory officials, attorneys and consultants. Topics range from anti-money laundering to fraud detection and deterrence. At the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington D.C.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1egcPSA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
