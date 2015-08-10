FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 10, 2015
August 10, 2015

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 10, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday Aug. 11 and Wednesday Aug. 12

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Professional Bank Services presents a two-day seminar on the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance. Topics include currency transaction reports, customer identification programs, tools for monitoring suspicious activity and procedures for high-risk services. At the Doubletree Hotel in Milford, Massachusetts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pggk8h

