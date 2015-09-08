FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Sept. 8, 2015
September 8, 2015

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Sept. 8, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

1:30 (CT) - The Texas Bankers Association presents a webinar on the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and regulators’ focus on “first-party” collectors, or original creditors. The webinar will discuss what collection practices are covered by the act, steps to limit complaints over collections, and allowable ways to contact consumers. See www.texasbankers.com/web.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EMlQ1S

