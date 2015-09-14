Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Sept. 14, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Sept 14

9 a.m. - The Massachusetts Bankers Association presents its weeklong annual bank compliance academy, presenting recent compliance changes from bank regulators and industry experts. Topics include online accounts, anti-money-laundering compliance, fair lending and new Massachusetts laws affecting banking services. At the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Marlborough, Massachusetts. See www.massbankers.org/.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OpL48i