Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Sept. 28, 2015
September 28, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Sept. 28, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday Sept. 28

8 a.m. - Independent Community Bankers of America presents its annual four-day conference on current issues, ranging from lending and deposit regulations to security risks. Topics include mobile banking, overdraft practices, virtual currency concerns, cybercrime, mortgage disclosures, auditing and other compliance topics. At the Embassy Suites Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota. See www.icba.org/.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YJXNXL

