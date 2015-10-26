FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Oct. 26, 2015
October 26, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Oct. 26, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Oct 27

8:30 a.m. - The Missouri Bankers Association presents a one-day seminar on bank security. Topics include trends in cybercrimes targeting financial institutions, ways to secure mobile banking, recent card fraud schemes and how to prevent them. At the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia, Missouri. See www.mobankers.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R8ueK6

