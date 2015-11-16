FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 16, 2015
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 16, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Sunday, Nov. 15

10 a.m. - The American Bankers Association presents a three-day money laundering enforcement conference. Topics include emerging fraud risks, suspicious activity reporting, recent enforcement actions and risk assessments for financial crimes. At the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington D.C. See www.aba.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SwcGIa

