Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 14, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a seminar on compliance with new federal mortgage disclosure requirements that went into effect in October. Topics include an overview of the final rule, new disclosure forms and record retention requirements. At the North Houston Sheraton in Houston, Texas, and the Hilton in Charlotte, North Carolina. See www.probank.com.

