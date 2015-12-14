FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 14, 2015
December 14, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 14, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a seminar on compliance with new federal mortgage disclosure requirements that went into effect in October. Topics include an overview of the final rule, new disclosure forms and record retention requirements. At the North Houston Sheraton in Houston, Texas, and the Hilton in Charlotte, North Carolina. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uo9pwh

