Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 4, 2016
January 4, 2016 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 4, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 4 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a one-day seminar on managing fair lending risk, covering the basics of fair lending laws and regulations. The course covers types of discrimination and the use of statistics in discrimination cases in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on disparate impact. At the Dallas/Farmers Branch Hilton in Farmers Branch, Texas. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MP2ztp

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

