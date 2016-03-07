FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 7, 2016
March 7, 2016 / 12:28 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 7, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, March 7 - Wednesday, March 9

8 a.m. - The American Bankers Association presents an “Intermediate Compliance School” on regulatory compliance at financial institutions. Topics include deposits, the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering requirements, fair lending, loan servicing and loan origination. At the Mission Valley Doubletree in San Diego, California. See www.aba.com

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24LDz2S

