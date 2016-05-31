FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 31, 2016
May 31, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 31, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, May 31

9 a.m. Professional Bank Services presents a one-day seminar on ensuring compliance with deposit regulations. Topics include disclosures that must be given to new customers, overdraft disclosures, procedures for resolving errors and restrictions on advertising. At the Akron/Fairlawn Hilton in Akron, Ohio. See www.probank.com

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20RdwU0

