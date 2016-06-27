FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 27, 2016
June 27, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 27, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, June 28

9 a.m. - The Independent Bankers Association of Texas presents a one-day seminar on complying with the new integrated mortgage disclosure rules, mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. The course will discuss the final rule, preparation tasks for compliance, new consumer protections and additional responsibilities for lenders. At the Doubletree in Farmers Branch, Texas. See www.ibat.org

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28YeXNU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
