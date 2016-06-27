Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 27, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, June 28

9 a.m. - The Independent Bankers Association of Texas presents a one-day seminar on complying with the new integrated mortgage disclosure rules, mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. The course will discuss the final rule, preparation tasks for compliance, new consumer protections and additional responsibilities for lenders. At the Doubletree in Farmers Branch, Texas. See www.ibat.org

