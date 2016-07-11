FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 11, 2016
July 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 11, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday July 11

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on resolving real estate-related disputes in Georgia. Veteran litigation attorneys will discuss practical strategies for resolving disputes and defusing issues involving boundaries, easements, purchase/sale agreements, titles and fees. At the Midtown Atlanta Hilton Garden Inn in Atlanta, Georgia. See www.nbi-sems.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29uPvO7

