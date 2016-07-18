Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 18, 2016

(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, July 19

8:30 a.m. - California Bankers Association presents a one-day seminar on the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering compliance. The course will cover ways to detect fraud, corruption, terrorist financing and money laundering, new federal regulations, enforcement actions and common deficiencies in Bank Secrecy Act programs. At the Walnut Creek Marriott in Walnut Creek, California. See www.calbankers.com

