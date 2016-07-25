Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, July 26

8:30 a.m. - The Texas Bankers Association presents a two-day seminar on consumer and real estate lending compliance. The course will cover sweeping new federal lending requirements approved over the past few years, including flood rules, mortgage disclosure rules, real estate settlement procedures and military lending. At the San Antonio Riverwalk Holiday Inn in San Antonio. See www.texasbankers.com.

