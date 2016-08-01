Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 1, 2016

Aug 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Aug. 1

8:30 a.m. - Independent Community Bankers of America presents a three-day institute on the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering compliance. The course will cover a gamut of regulatory requirements, including record keeping for currency transactions, monitoring of high-risk customers, and new due diligence rules. At the Denver Downtown Convention Center Embassy Suites. See www.icba.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aWfK1Z