FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 1, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 1, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 1, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Aug 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Aug. 1

8:30 a.m. - Independent Community Bankers of America presents a three-day institute on the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering compliance. The course will cover a gamut of regulatory requirements, including record keeping for currency transactions, monitoring of high-risk customers, and new due diligence rules. At the Denver Downtown Convention Center Embassy Suites. See www.icba.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aWfK1Z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.