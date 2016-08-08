FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 8, 2016
August 8, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 8, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Aug 9

8:30 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a three-day seminar on real estate lending compliance. Topics include the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and other fair lending issues, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, disclosures for mortgage loans and real estate settlement procedures. At the Magnuson Grand Hotel and Conference Center in Tyler, Texas. See www.probank.com

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aGcqJQ

