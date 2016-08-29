Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 29, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Aug. 29

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a two-day school on the Bank Secrecy Act. Topics include statutory and regulatory requirements, enforcement actions, currency transaction reporting, record-keeping requirements and suspicious transactions. At the KCI Expo Center in Kansas City, Missouri. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2btUB41