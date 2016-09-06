FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Sept. 5, 2016
#Westlaw News
September 6, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Sept. 5, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

1:30 p.m. (ET) - Massachusetts Bankers Association presents a two-hour webinar, "Loan Documentation: Top 10 Mistakes and How to Avoid Them." The course will cover loss-causing mistakes such as misclassification of collateral, improper assessments of liens and failure to obtain proper authorization documents. See www.massbankers.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cxdq2q

