10 months ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Oct. 17, 2016
October 17, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Oct 17 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Oct. 17

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a one-day workshop on loan products and applicable federal regulations. The course will cover residential loans, home equity loans, construction loans and refinancings, along with related compliance requirements. At the Drury Inn in Paducah, Kentucky. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2elkoqR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
