FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 14, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 14, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 14, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Nov. 14

8:30 a.m. - Bankers Compliance Group presents a one-day seminar on legal processes related to bank accounts. Topics include levies and subpoenas served by state and federal governments as well as by private parties. The course will discuss the correct response to requests for customers' records, customers' right to financial privacy and which accounts are subject to levies. At the Ontario Doubletree in Ontario, California. See www.bankerscompliancegroup.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fQPjQr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.