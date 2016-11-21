Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 21, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

12 p.m. (ET) - The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists presents a one-hour webinar on anti-money-laundering compliance for money service businesses. The course will discuss unique compliance challenges for these businesses, reasons for elevated risks, and benefits of technology solutions for compliance. See www.acams.org.

