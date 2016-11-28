Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 28, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

8:30 a.m. - Bankers Compliance Group presents a one-day seminar on legal processes related to bank accounts. Topics include levies and subpoenas served by state and federal governments as well as by private parties. The course will discuss the correct response to requests for customers' records, customers' right to financial privacy and which accounts are subject to levies. At the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, California. See www.bankerscompliancegroup.com.

