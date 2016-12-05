FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 5, 2016
December 5, 2016 / 12:11 PM / in 9 months

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 5, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Dec. 5

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar, "Real Estate Closings from Start to Finish." The course will cover the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new real estate closing disclosure rules, liability pitfalls in the closing process, and post-closing title issues. At the Courtyard Omaha Aksarben Village in Omaha, Nebraska. See www.nbi-sems.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gTCqCU

