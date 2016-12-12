FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 12, 2016
#Westlaw News
December 12, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 12, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Dec. 12

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar, "Collection Law: The Ultimate Guide." The course will discuss fundamental tools needed to legally collect debt, locate assets, garnish wages, attach liens and steer clear of exposure to liability. Topics include recent changes to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, lawsuits being brought under the act, and enforcement actions. At the Marriott Birmingham Downtown Springhill Suites in Birmingham, Alabama and the Hilton Garden Inn in Greenville, South Carolina. See www.nbi-sems.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hlhbKd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
