Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 12, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Dec. 12

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar, "Collection Law: The Ultimate Guide." The course will discuss fundamental tools needed to legally collect debt, locate assets, garnish wages, attach liens and steer clear of exposure to liability. Topics include recent changes to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, lawsuits being brought under the act, and enforcement actions. At the Marriott Birmingham Downtown Springhill Suites in Birmingham, Alabama and the Hilton Garden Inn in Greenville, South Carolina. See www.nbi-sems.com.

