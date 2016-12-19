FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 19, 2016
December 19, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Dec. 19, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Dec. 19

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar, "FDCPA and Collection Law," covering practical steps to collect debt while complying with the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and state laws. Topics include wage garnishments, judgment liens, attachments an other methods of collection. At the Capital Conference Center in Indianapolis. See www.nbi-sems.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hQHiJw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
