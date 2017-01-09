FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 9, 2017
January 9, 2017

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 9, 2017

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Jan. 9

8:30 a.m. - Bankers Compliance Group presents a one-day seminar on letters of credit, related regulatory issues and an update on case law. Topics include documentation, due diligence requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act and a review of recent court decisions on letters of credit. At the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in Sacramento, California. See www.bankerscompliancegroup.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i8vpNM

