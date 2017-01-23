FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 23, 2017
January 23, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 23, 2017

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Jan. 23

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on handling commercial real estate transactions. The course will cover due diligence, purchase contracts, title defects, land surveys, title insurance and closing paperwork. At the Metropolis Resort & Conference Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. See www.nbi-sems.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jow27r

