Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 30, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

11 a.m. (ET) - Independent Community Bankers of America presents a one-hour webinar on banks' requirements under Regulation O, a federal rule restricting a bank's lending to insiders such as shareholders and executives. The course will review enforcement of Regulation O and approaches to achieve compliance. See www.icba.org.

