Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Feb. 6

1:30 p.m. (CT) - The Texas Bankers Association presents a two-hour webinar on compliance issues relating to open-ended lines of credit, from credit cards to personal and home equity lines of credit. Servicing, advertising and disclosure requirements for credit cards and personal and home equity lines of credit will be covered. See www.texasbankers.com.

