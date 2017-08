Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a four-day seminar on real estate lending compliance. Emphasis will be on fair lending issues, disclosures and major consumer protection rules. At the Lubbock Embassy Suites in Lubbock, Texas. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mhw16m