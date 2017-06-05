FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 5, 2017
June 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 5, 2017

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, June 5

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a two-day seminar on real estate law. Topics range from the closing process to tax considerations and environmental laws. At the Phoenix Airport Holiday Inn in Phoenix, Arizona and the Deer Creek Golf Club in Overland Park, Kansas. See www.nbi-sems.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s9bvv5

