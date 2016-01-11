Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 11, 2016

Jan 11 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Jan. 11

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on South Carolina foreclosures and workouts. Designed for attorneys, in-house counsel and real estate professionals, the course covers the nuts and bolts of the foreclosure process, including requirements and procedural pitfalls. At the Hilton Garden Inn in Greenville, South Carolina. See www.nbi-sems.com.

