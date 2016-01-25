Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Jan. 25, 2016

Jan 25 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Jan. 25

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a two-day seminar on essential lending regulations. Topics include the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Truth in Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act and Flood Disaster Protection Act. At the Hilton Lexington Doubletree in Lexington, Kentucky. See www.probank.com.

