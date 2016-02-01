FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 1, 2016
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 1, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday Feb 1

9 a.m. - National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on real estate litigation in Pennsylvania. The course will cover purchase and sale agreements, lien disagreements, brokers’ legal obligations and trial techniques. At the Sonesta Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. See www.nbi-sems.com

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SwYgK8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.