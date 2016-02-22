FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 22, 2016
February 22, 2016 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 22, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a one-day seminar on complying with new integrated mortgage disclosures. The course will focus on new rules mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act that went into effect in October 2015. At the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Tyler, Texas, and the Maritime Institute in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LCaoUg

