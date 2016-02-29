FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 29, 2016
February 29, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 29, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, March 1

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a one-day seminar on complying with new integrated mortgage disclosures. The course will focus on new rules mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act that went into effect in October 2015. At the Crowne Place in Little Rock, Arkansas. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TKuPVG

