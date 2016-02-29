Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 29, 2016

By Dena Aubin

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, March 1

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a one-day seminar on complying with new integrated mortgage disclosures. The course will focus on new rules mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act that went into effect in October 2015. At the Crowne Place in Little Rock, Arkansas. See www.probank.com.

