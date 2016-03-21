FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 21, 2016
March 21, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 21, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, March 22

9 a.m. - The Connecticut Bankers Association presents its Department of Justice compliance update for 2016. Representatives of the DOJ and the bankers association’s general counsel will discuss important compliance issues for the year, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and predatory and discriminatory lending practices. At the Radisson Hotel in Cromwell, Connecticut. See portals7.gomembers.com/ctbank/home.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ScBPZu

