Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 11, 2016
#Westlaw News
April 11, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 11, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, April 11

9 a.m. - National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on debt collection law. The course will cover Fair Debt Collection Practices Act compliance, wage garnishments and protecting clients when a debtor files for bankruptcy. At the Pan American Conference and Media Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. See www.nbi-sems.com

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q2QfaC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
