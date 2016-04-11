Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 11, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, April 11

9 a.m. - National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on debt collection law. The course will cover Fair Debt Collection Practices Act compliance, wage garnishments and protecting clients when a debtor files for bankruptcy. At the Pan American Conference and Media Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. See www.nbi-sems.com

