Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 25, 2016

Sunday, April 24

2 p.m. - Independent Community Bankers of America holds its 2016 Washington Policy Summit, featuring talks by officials from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The program lasts four days and includes lobbying visits to Capitol Hill and legislative briefings by the ICBA staff. At the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill. See www.icba.org

