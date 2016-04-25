FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 25, 2016
#Westlaw News
April 25, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: April 25, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Sunday, April 24

2 p.m. - Independent Community Bankers of America holds its 2016 Washington Policy Summit, featuring talks by officials from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The program lasts four days and includes lobbying visits to Capitol Hill and legislative briefings by the ICBA staff. At the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill. See www.icba.org

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/230DSTO

