Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 9, 2016
May 9, 2016 / 11:28 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 9, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, May 10

9 a.m. - National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on title law. The course will cover title searches, land surveys, legal descriptions, title defects and other title problems that occur in real estate closings. At the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington. See www.nbi-sems.com.

