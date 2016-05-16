FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 16, 2016
May 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 16, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, May 16

8:30 a.m. - The Institute of International Bankers presents its annual one-day anti-money-laundering seminar for international bankers and their legal and compliance advisers. Public and private experts will cover agency rulemaking, enforcement actions and new compliance standards for anti-money-laundering. At the City University of New York Graduate Center in New York, New York. See www.iib.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/27r16rn

